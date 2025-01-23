Left Menu

Crackdown on Illegal Mining: Police Seize Machinery

Police conducted a special operation on Thursday along the Beas River to crack down on illegal mining, seizing eight tractors and four JCB machines. Four tractors were fined on the spot, and the cases of the others were sent to court. Authorities are reviewing the documentation for the JCBs.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Hamirpur | Updated: 23-01-2025 18:53 IST | Created: 23-01-2025 18:53 IST
  • Country:
  • India

Authorities have escalated their efforts against illegal mining along the Beas River, leading to the seizure of eight tractors and four JCB machines in a strategic operation from Sujanpur to the Suchuhi area on Thursday.

SHO Sujanpur, Rakesh Dhiman, reported that immediate fines amounting to Rs 20,400 were issued to the operators of four tractors, while the legal status of the remaining tractors is now pending court review.

The seized JCB machines reside at the Sujanpur Police Station. Officials are in the process of verifying documentation from the machine owners, warning that non-compliance could lead to further legal actions.

(With inputs from agencies.)

