Germany's Migration Debate Heats Up on Election Eve

Political tensions rise in Germany as violent attacks spark a fierce debate over migration policies ahead of the February national election. The CDU seeks stricter controls, while the SPD emphasizes integration. AfD demands border closures, and the Greens advocate for a balanced, humane approach to asylum and skilled migration.

Germany's Migration Debate Heats Up on Election Eve
Violent incidents involving foreign suspects are fueling a heated political discourse in Germany over migration policies, with the latest attack targeting pre-school children. As the February national election looms, major parties outline their strategies.

CDU/CSU leader Friedrich Merz pushes for strict migration reforms, diverging from Merkel's policies. His proposals include permanent border controls, increased detentions, and outsourcing asylum processes.

While CDU calls for tighter regulations, SPD supports workforce-boosting migration. AfD seeks union withdrawal and strict deterrents, whereas the Greens advocate for welcoming policies with rapid criminal deportation protocols.

