Germany's Migration Debate Heats Up on Election Eve

Violent incidents involving foreign suspects are fueling a heated political discourse in Germany over migration policies, with the latest attack targeting pre-school children. As the February national election looms, major parties outline their strategies.

CDU/CSU leader Friedrich Merz pushes for strict migration reforms, diverging from Merkel's policies. His proposals include permanent border controls, increased detentions, and outsourcing asylum processes.

While CDU calls for tighter regulations, SPD supports workforce-boosting migration. AfD seeks union withdrawal and strict deterrents, whereas the Greens advocate for welcoming policies with rapid criminal deportation protocols.

(With inputs from agencies.)