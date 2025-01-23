Russian Man Sentenced for Treason in Spy Saga

Dmitry Arkadyevich Shatresov, a Russian national, has been sentenced to 17 years in prison for high treason. According to Russia's Federal Security Service, Shatresov was found guilty of sharing classified information obtained through illegal means with a U.S. intelligence representative.

The 40-year-old, working in logistics, was sentenced in a closed-door trial by the Moscow City Court. His trial reflects an increasing pattern of treason prosecutions in Russia, especially since the onset of the Ukraine conflict.

With 792 individuals charged with treason or related offenses since the war began, the Russian government's crackdown on suspected foreign agents continues unabated. Shatresov's conviction underscores the minimal chance of acquittal in such cases.

(With inputs from agencies.)