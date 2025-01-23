Left Menu

Russian Man Sentenced for Treason in Spy Saga

A Russian man, Dmitry Shatresov, received a 17-year sentence for high treason after being convicted of passing classified information to a U.S. intelligence representative. The case highlights the rise in treason convictions in Russia, with numerous cases emerging since the Ukraine conflict commenced.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 23-01-2025 20:13 IST | Created: 23-01-2025 20:13 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

Dmitry Arkadyevich Shatresov, a Russian national, has been sentenced to 17 years in prison for high treason. According to Russia's Federal Security Service, Shatresov was found guilty of sharing classified information obtained through illegal means with a U.S. intelligence representative.

The 40-year-old, working in logistics, was sentenced in a closed-door trial by the Moscow City Court. His trial reflects an increasing pattern of treason prosecutions in Russia, especially since the onset of the Ukraine conflict.

With 792 individuals charged with treason or related offenses since the war began, the Russian government's crackdown on suspected foreign agents continues unabated. Shatresov's conviction underscores the minimal chance of acquittal in such cases.

(With inputs from agencies.)

