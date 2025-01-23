UK Pledges 'Robust Action' Against Russian Spy Ship Activities

The UK government has issued a stern warning of 'robust action' following the Royal Navy's tracking of Russian spy ships in the English Channel. This occurs just weeks after the vessels allegedly loitered near crucial undersea infrastructure in British waters.

Defense Secretary John Healey informed the House of Commons that the Royal Navy deployed HMS Somerset and HMS Tyne to monitor the Russian vessel 'Yantar' in UK waters. Healey described 'Yantar' as a Russian spy ship involved in intelligence collection and mapping critical UK underwater structures.

"I authorized a Royal Navy submarine to surface near 'Yantar' as a deterrent, signaling that we had been covertly monitoring it. The ship then exited UK waters for the Mediterranean," said Healey. The UK is ramping up defenses, including leading a new NATO deployment with RAF aircraft to secure offshore infrastructure.

