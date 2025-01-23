Left Menu

UK Pledges 'Robust Action' Against Russian Spy Ship Activities

The UK has promised 'robust action' following the Royal Navy's tracking of Russian spy ships in the English Channel. Russian vessel 'Yantar' was monitored as it loitered over critical undersea infrastructure. The UK plans further countering measures, highlighting NATO support, amidst growing threats.

Devdiscourse News Desk | London | Updated: 23-01-2025 20:24 IST | Created: 23-01-2025 20:24 IST
The UK government has issued a stern warning of 'robust action' following the Royal Navy's tracking of Russian spy ships in the English Channel. This occurs just weeks after the vessels allegedly loitered near crucial undersea infrastructure in British waters.

Defense Secretary John Healey informed the House of Commons that the Royal Navy deployed HMS Somerset and HMS Tyne to monitor the Russian vessel 'Yantar' in UK waters. Healey described 'Yantar' as a Russian spy ship involved in intelligence collection and mapping critical UK underwater structures.

"I authorized a Royal Navy submarine to surface near 'Yantar' as a deterrent, signaling that we had been covertly monitoring it. The ship then exited UK waters for the Mediterranean," said Healey. The UK is ramping up defenses, including leading a new NATO deployment with RAF aircraft to secure offshore infrastructure.

(With inputs from agencies.)

