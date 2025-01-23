Left Menu

Maharashtra Officials Suspended Over Birth Certificate Scandal

The Maharashtra government has suspended two revenue officials, Sandeep Dharankar and Nitinkumar Devare, over alleged irregularities in issuing birth certificates in Malegaon, Nashik district. The suspension follows claims by BJP leader Kirti Somaiya that they issued certificates to Bangladeshi Rohingya using forged documents.

Updated: 23-01-2025 20:49 IST | Created: 23-01-2025 20:49 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  India
  • India

In a significant administrative move, the Maharashtra government has suspended two revenue officials for their involvement in alleged irregularities related to birth certificates in Malegaon tehsil, within the Nashik district. The officials, Sandeep Dharankar and Nitinkumar Devare, were relieved of their duties by the revenue department, a decision that has been publicly registered on the state's official portal.

The specifics of their suspension, however, were not disclosed in the orders. BJP leader Kirti Somaiya took to social media to reveal the allegations, stating that the officials had facilitated the issuance of 3,977 birth certificates to Bangladeshi Rohingya with forged documents. Somaiya lauded Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis for taking decisive action.

This incident highlights an ongoing concern raised by Somaiya and others about foreign nationals, particularly from Bangladesh, potentially exploiting forged documentation to secure Indian citizenship, a sensitive issue in terms of national security and legal governance.

(With inputs from agencies.)

