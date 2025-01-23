Left Menu

Bombay High Court Cracks Down on Loudspeaker Noise Pollution at Religious Sites

The Bombay High Court ruled that loudspeakers are not essential for any religion, urging strict enforcement of noise pollution norms. It directed the state to adopt mechanisms like calibrated sound systems for religious institutions, following complaints from housing associations about disturbances from loudspeakers at places of worship.

Updated: 23-01-2025 21:32 IST
The Bombay High Court has issued a significant directive, stating that the use of loudspeakers is not an essential component of any religion. The court has instructed law enforcement agencies to promptly address violations of noise pollution regulations by loudspeakers.

In a ruling by Justices A S Gadkari and S C Chandak, it was highlighted that noise constitutes a major health hazard. The court asserted that rights are not infringed upon when individuals are denied permission to use loudspeakers, urging the state government to enforce noise control measures at religious institutions.

This judgment stemmed from a petition by two housing associations in Kurla, Mumbai, citing police inaction over loudspeaker use at mosques disturbing peace. The court emphasized the need for calibrated sound systems and instructed the police to act promptly on complaints, thus maintaining community harmony while adhering to noise regulations.

