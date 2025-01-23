Left Menu

Crackdown on Illegal Cylinders at Kumbh Mela After Fire Incident

The fire department seized 300 illegal gas cylinders at Kumbh Mela following a fire outbreak. Chief Fire Officer Pramod Sharma urges devotees to use authorized cylinders as most fire incidents involve unauthorized ones. Citizens are advised to report illegal sales using the hotline 1920.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Mahakumbhnagar | Updated: 23-01-2025 22:18 IST | Created: 23-01-2025 22:18 IST
The fire department has confiscated around 300 illegal gas cylinders from the Kumbh Mela area on Thursday. This operation comes just days after a fire erupted at the venue.

Pramod Sharma, the Chief Fire Officer of Kumbh, emphasized that devotees should stick to using only authorized cylinders as unauthorized ones are often the culprit in fire incidents.

He further advised citizens to call 1920 should they notice any illegal gas cylinder sales. On January 19, a blaze in Sector 19 of the fair grounds destroyed 18 camps, although no injuries were reported.

(With inputs from agencies.)

