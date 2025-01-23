Trump's War on Diversity: A New Era for Federal Bureaucracy
Under President Trump, U.S. agencies are enforcing mandates to dismantle diversity efforts, citing a return to a 'merit-based' system. Trump has removed DEI programs from federal operations, causing controversy among civil rights groups. Critics argue that this undermines progress while supporters claim it prevents unfair discrimination.
The Trump administration has launched an aggressive campaign to reshape the federal bureaucracy, focusing on dismantling diversity, equity, and inclusion (DEI) programs. Officials were instructed to report attempts to maintain these programs, as offices dedicated to diversity efforts face imminent closure.
In a video address at the World Economic Forum in Davos, Trump criticized DEI initiatives, branding them as 'nonsense.' His administration argues these programs unfairly discriminate, but civil rights advocates maintain they are crucial for addressing systemic inequities.
Emphasizing a belief in a 'merit-based' country, Trump issued executive orders enabling a shift in hiring policies and rescinded affirmative action requirements for federal contractors. These moves have sparked significant backlash from Democrats and labor unions, heightening tensions around federal workforce policies.
(With inputs from agencies.)
