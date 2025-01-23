Left Menu

Tensions Mount as Ceasefire Deadline Looms in Lebanon

Israel and Hezbollah struggle to fully implement a ceasefire deal in South Lebanon before the Monday deadline. Amidst delayed troop withdrawals, both sides push for adherence. The agreement aims to end hostilities via troop repositioning, following a devastating conflict with deep regional implications.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 23-01-2025 23:23 IST | Created: 23-01-2025 23:23 IST
Tensions Mount as Ceasefire Deadline Looms in Lebanon
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

The implementation of a ceasefire agreement between Israel and Hezbollah is progressing slower than anticipated, prompting concern from both parties. Israel called for expedited actions as Lebanese troops replace Hezbollah forces as part of the deal brokered by the U.S. and France.

The deal marks an end to over a year of hostilities that displaced over 1.2 million people in Lebanon. Israeli officials note that while parts of the agreement are underway, full compliance is still pending. Meanwhile, Hezbollah calls for pressure to ensure Israeli troops leave by the deadline.

Amid discussions of a potential extension, Lebanese President Joseph Aoun communicated with U.S. and French officials to ensure adherence to the agreement's timeline. Failure to comply may hinder the deployment of Lebanese troops and upset diplomatic progress in the region.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
UK Government to Curb Legal Challenges for Infrastructure Growth

UK Government to Curb Legal Challenges for Infrastructure Growth

 United Kingdom
2
Saudi Arabia Eyes $600 Billion Investment in U.S.

Saudi Arabia Eyes $600 Billion Investment in U.S.

 Global
3
New Zealand Sets the Stage for Economic Revival

New Zealand Sets the Stage for Economic Revival

 Global
4
Man convicted of stalking Chinese ex-official by leaving him dire note gets prison in US

Man convicted of stalking Chinese ex-official by leaving him dire note gets ...

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Socially responsible AI: Building an inclusive future for all

Healthcare reimagined: AI systems that integrate seamlessly, protecting what matters

AI that emulates human-like expansion and reflection in writing

Real-time gesture recognition improves smart home accessibility for elderly and disabled users

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025