Tensions Mount as Ceasefire Deadline Looms in Lebanon

The implementation of a ceasefire agreement between Israel and Hezbollah is progressing slower than anticipated, prompting concern from both parties. Israel called for expedited actions as Lebanese troops replace Hezbollah forces as part of the deal brokered by the U.S. and France.

The deal marks an end to over a year of hostilities that displaced over 1.2 million people in Lebanon. Israeli officials note that while parts of the agreement are underway, full compliance is still pending. Meanwhile, Hezbollah calls for pressure to ensure Israeli troops leave by the deadline.

Amid discussions of a potential extension, Lebanese President Joseph Aoun communicated with U.S. and French officials to ensure adherence to the agreement's timeline. Failure to comply may hinder the deployment of Lebanese troops and upset diplomatic progress in the region.

