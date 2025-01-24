Tent Cities Emerge Amid Desolation in Gaza

In the northern Gaza Strip, preparation for the return of displaced families is underway as residents assemble tent encampments. The effort comes in anticipation of the ceasefire agreement between Israel and Hamas that promises resettlement after a prolonged period of conflict.

The Israeli military's extensive operation decimated homes and infrastructure, leaving thousands without shelter. As residents return this weekend, the devastation poses significant challenges. Many are expected to arrive in northern Gaza facing precarious living conditions, often with entire families packed into small tents.

Despite ongoing tensions and sporadic violence, efforts to facilitate the return continue. Humanitarian assistance is scheduled to begin, with the international community playing a supportive role. Yet, the scale of the humanitarian need remains vast, complicating the transition back to normalcy for Gaza's populace.

