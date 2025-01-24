Left Menu

North Macedonia's Controversial 2017 Parliament Attack: Amnesty Law Overturns Convictions

Four former officials from North Macedonia's VMRO-DPMNE party were released after their convictions for a 2017 violent parliament attack were overturned. The court applied a 2018 amnesty law. The incident, involving about 200 protesters, marked a major political challenge, intensifying debates over legal amnesty for political figures.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Skopje | Updated: 24-01-2025 00:54 IST | Created: 24-01-2025 00:54 IST
North Macedonia's Controversial 2017 Parliament Attack: Amnesty Law Overturns Convictions
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • Macedonia

Four former officials from North Macedonia's conservative VMRO-DPMNE party have been released, their convictions for orchestrating a violent assault on parliament in 2017 overturned by a court in Skopje. The decision was based on the application of a 2018 amnesty law.

The April 2017 attack saw roughly 200 protesters storm parliament, incensed by the election of an ethnic Albanian speaker and a proposed coalition government. The chaos left dozens, including lawmakers and journalists, injured.

The officials affected by the court's decision include former parliamentary speaker Trajko Veljanovski, ex-Cabinet ministers Spiro Ristovski and Mile Janakieski, and Vladimir Atanasovski, a former national security head. Their release has further fueled divisions in a nation still grappling with political instability since its independence from Yugoslavia in 1991. Critics argue the amnesty protects influential figures, exacerbating tensions ahead of the current government's return to power last year following seven years in opposition.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
UK Government to Curb Legal Challenges for Infrastructure Growth

UK Government to Curb Legal Challenges for Infrastructure Growth

 United Kingdom
2
Saudi Arabia Eyes $600 Billion Investment in U.S.

Saudi Arabia Eyes $600 Billion Investment in U.S.

 Global
3
New Zealand Sets the Stage for Economic Revival

New Zealand Sets the Stage for Economic Revival

 Global
4
Man convicted of stalking Chinese ex-official by leaving him dire note gets prison in US

Man convicted of stalking Chinese ex-official by leaving him dire note gets ...

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Socially responsible AI: Building an inclusive future for all

Healthcare reimagined: AI systems that integrate seamlessly, protecting what matters

AI that emulates human-like expansion and reflection in writing

Real-time gesture recognition improves smart home accessibility for elderly and disabled users

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025