Left Menu

John Ratcliffe Confirmed as CIA Director Amid Controversy

John Ratcliffe has been confirmed as the CIA director under President Trump. Previously director of national intelligence, Ratcliffe is noted for his defense of Trump during his first impeachment and his focus on enhancing technological capabilities at the CIA. His confirmation faced political scrutiny and controversy.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Washington DC | Updated: 24-01-2025 01:27 IST | Created: 24-01-2025 01:27 IST
John Ratcliffe Confirmed as CIA Director Amid Controversy
  • Country:
  • United States

John Ratcliffe has been confirmed by the Senate as the new CIA director, joining President Donald Trump's revamped Cabinet. The Texas Republican, who served as director of national intelligence during Trump's first term, becomes the first person to hold both roles. Ratcliffe's background as a former federal prosecutor and fierce Trump defender during the first impeachment trial has made him a contentious figure.

During his confirmation hearing, Ratcliffe emphasized the need for the CIA to enhance their use of artificial intelligence and quantum computing to tackle global adversaries like Russia and China, while safeguarding Americans' civil rights. Despite objections from Democrats questioning his objectivity and commitment to national security duties unbiasedly, the Senate confirmed his appointment with a 74-25 vote.

Ratcliffe's nomination faced delays due to concerns raised by Sen. Chris Murphy and others about potential politicization of intelligence work under his leadership. Ratcliffe's tenure promises to highlight geopolitical challenges from China, Russia, Iran, and other threats but critics worry it may further deepen the divide within the intelligence community.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
UK Government to Curb Legal Challenges for Infrastructure Growth

UK Government to Curb Legal Challenges for Infrastructure Growth

 United Kingdom
2
Saudi Arabia Eyes $600 Billion Investment in U.S.

Saudi Arabia Eyes $600 Billion Investment in U.S.

 Global
3
New Zealand Sets the Stage for Economic Revival

New Zealand Sets the Stage for Economic Revival

 Global
4
Man convicted of stalking Chinese ex-official by leaving him dire note gets prison in US

Man convicted of stalking Chinese ex-official by leaving him dire note gets ...

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Socially responsible AI: Building an inclusive future for all

Healthcare reimagined: AI systems that integrate seamlessly, protecting what matters

AI that emulates human-like expansion and reflection in writing

Real-time gesture recognition improves smart home accessibility for elderly and disabled users

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025