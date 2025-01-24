North Korea's Assembly Bypass Constitutional Amendments Amid Speculation

North Korea's Supreme People's Assembly (SPA) convened over two days this week, highlighting its 2024 achievements without addressing expected constitutional amendments to reinforce its adversarial stance toward South Korea.

State-run KCNA did not clarify if leader Kim Jong Un was present or reveal any foreign policy stances, especially concerning the new U.S. administration. The assembly appointed a new premier and approved the 2025 state budget, increasing government expenditure to 103.8% of the prior year, emphasizing a rapid upgrade of national defense capabilities, KCNA reported.

Specifics on defense spending were not disclosed. The SPA passed a constitutional amendment to rename its top judicial entities. The previous session had labeled South Korea as a "hostile state," and experts anticipated further aggressive amendments. Separately, KCNA reported South Korean President Yoon Suk Yeol's arrest and impeachment trial, criticizing his alleged reckless actions and attempts at justifying martial law.

