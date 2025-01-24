UNICEF Criticized by Russia Over Gaza Briefing Absence
Russia criticized UNICEF's Executive Director Catherine Russell for not briefing the Security Council on children in Gaza, contrasting it with her briefing on Ukraine. UNICEF explained her absence was due to a scheduling conflict at the World Economic Forum. The U.S. rejected Russia's allegations of responsibility for Gazan children's plight.
Russia on Thursday criticized UNICEF Executive Director Catherine Russell for not briefing the Security Council about children in Gaza, arguing she previously briefed it on Ukraine crisis easily.
A UNICEF spokesperson explained Russell's absence was due to a prior commitment at the World Economic Forum, although she offered a substitute.
The U.S. dismissed claims of its responsibility for suffering in Gaza, with U.N. aid chiefs highlighting ongoing humanitarian aid efforts during the current ceasefire.
(With inputs from agencies.)
