UNICEF Criticized by Russia Over Gaza Briefing Absence

Russia on Thursday criticized UNICEF Executive Director Catherine Russell for not briefing the Security Council about children in Gaza, arguing she previously briefed it on Ukraine crisis easily.

A UNICEF spokesperson explained Russell's absence was due to a prior commitment at the World Economic Forum, although she offered a substitute.

The U.S. dismissed claims of its responsibility for suffering in Gaza, with U.N. aid chiefs highlighting ongoing humanitarian aid efforts during the current ceasefire.

(With inputs from agencies.)