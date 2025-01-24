Rising Tensions: Sergei Shoigu's Warning on Nuclear Clash Risks
Sergei Shoigu, Russia's Security Council secretary, cautions about the escalating threat of nuclear conflict due to growing geopolitical tensions and NATO's increased activities near Russia's borders, according to TASS. Shoigu highlights the heightened rivalry among major nations as a contributing factor to this risk.
Sergei Shoigu, the secretary of Russia's Security Council and a former defence minister, issued a stark warning regarding the mounting risk of an armed confrontation between nuclear powers, as reported by the state TASS news agency on Friday.
According to TASS, Shoigu highlighted that the intensifying geopolitical rivalry among major global powers was significantly raising the potential for a nuclear clash.
He further accused the NATO military alliance of elevating its presence near Russia's eastern border with Belarus, practicing both offensive and defensive military maneuvers in the region.
