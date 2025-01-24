Left Menu

Tragic End to a Family Feud: Cab Driver's Heartbreaking Protest

A cab driver, Manjunath, died by suicide by setting himself on fire outside his estranged wife's home due to a family feud. Manjunath, who opposed the divorce, tried convincing his wife, Nayana, to reconcile. The couple, married in 2016 with a young son, had been living separately.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Bengaluru | Updated: 24-01-2025 12:12 IST | Created: 24-01-2025 11:56 IST
Representative Image Image Credit: Pixabay
  • Country:
  • India

A tragic family dispute ended in the death of 39-year-old cab driver Manjunath, who set himself on fire outside his estranged wife's residence. The incident, reported by police, has sparked discussions on familial pressures in Tumakuru.

Manjunath and his wife, Nayana Raj, a makeup artist, were living separately due to marital disputes. Despite Manjunath's frequent attempts to reconcile, Nayana remained firm on her decision, having filed a court case for divorce, according to police sources.

The couple married against family wishes in 2016 and shared a nine-year-old son. A case under section 194 of the Bharatiya Nagarik Suraksha Sanhita has been registered, and preliminary investigations continue.

(With inputs from agencies.)

