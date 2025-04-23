Daring Midnight Chase: Cab Driver Foils Robbery Attempt in Delhi

A dramatic incident unfolded at Delhi's Burari Chowk as three youths were apprehended for attacking and attempting to rob a cab driver, police revealed on Wednesday.

In the early hours of April 21, cab driver Nukul was waiting for a passenger when three youths approached him on a motorcycle, attempting to snatch his mobile phone. When Nukul resisted, a struggle ensued, during which he was injured by a knife.

Showing remarkable courage, Nukul pursued the assailants in his car, ultimately knocking them down near Burari bypass. Police managed to capture one of the miscreants on the spot while the other two escaped. A subsequent investigation led to their arrests in Jahangirpuri, where the stolen phone and knife were recovered. The youths confessed to targeting individuals to fund gifts for their girlfriends, highlighting a concerning trend in the area.

