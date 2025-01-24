Left Menu

Escalation in the Air: Russia's Intensified Drone Attacks on Ukraine

Russia's intensified drone attacks on Ukraine have resulted in three civilian casualties and significant damage to infrastructure. Despite Moscow's denial of targeting civilians, Ukrainian officials report a dramatic increase in drone usage from 2023 to 2024, with many drones evading defenses and hitting targets.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Kyiv | Updated: 24-01-2025 12:27 IST | Created: 24-01-2025 12:27 IST
  • Country:
  • Ukraine

In a significant escalation of hostilities, Russia launched an overnight drone strike on Ukraine, killing three civilians and causing extensive damage to residential and commercial properties. The attack, confirmed by Ukrainian officials, left debris across the central Kyiv region, resulting in the loss of two men and a woman, and injuring another individual.

This strike damaged a residential apartment building, eight private houses, commercial establishments, and several vehicles, according to Kyiv regional authorities. The conflict, nearing its third year, has seen an increase in Russia's air assaults, with the deployment of drones becoming a nightly occurrence.

Ukrainian officials reveal that over 7,000 drones were launched by Russian forces in 2024, a marked rise from 2023. Although many drones were intercepted or redirected, numerous strikes hit their intended targets. Moscow, however, continues to assert that civilians are not deliberate targets in these operations.

