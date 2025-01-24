CBI Fights for Justice: Death Penalty Appeal in R G Kar Rape-Murder Case
The CBI is urging the Calcutta High Court to expedite a hearing on their appeal for a death penalty for Sanjay Roy, convicted in the R G Kar Hospital rape-murder case. Previously, the lower court sentenced him to life imprisonment. The appeal will be heard on January 27.
The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) on Friday pushed for an early hearing in the Calcutta High Court as it seeks the death penalty for Sanjay Roy, the convicted killer in the R G Kar Hospital rape-murder case.
Despite a trial court rejecting their initial demand, the CBI argues that the sentence of life imprisonment handed to Roy on January 20 is inadequate. The appeal is set for a January 27 hearing, alongside a similar plea from the West Bengal government.
The division bench will weigh arguments from multiple parties, including the CBI, the victim's family, and the convicted Roy before deciding on the state's appeal admission. The CBI maintains its prosecuting right to challenge the lower court's ruling based on sentencing inadequacy.
