Parliamentary Tensions Escalate Over Waqf Amendment Bill

A parliamentary panel meeting on the Waqf Amendment Bill erupted in controversy as protesters alleged Chairman Jagdambika Pal bulldozed proceedings by advancing the government's agenda. The heated session saw ten opposition members suspended amid accusations of reducing debates to a mere formality.

The discord occurred as a delegation from Jammu and Kashmir, led by religious leader Mirwaiz Umar Farooq, engaged the committee to voice concerns about the legislation potentially infringing on religious independence. Mirwaiz stressed the importance of respecting religious autonomy amid tensions in the region.

Opposition members cited procedural disregard and an eleventh-hour agenda change by Pal, fueled by alleged government directives. BJP representatives dismissed the protests as baseless, labeling opposition conduct as disruptive. The committee is set to finalize its report soon, with widespread implications for the Waqf properties' regulation.

