Left Menu

Parliamentary Tensions Escalate Over Waqf Amendment Bill

Tensions rose in a parliamentary panel meeting over discussions on the Waqf Amendment Bill, as ten opposition members were suspended for a day amid accusations against Chairman Jagdambika Pal of disregarding procedural norms. The meeting included input from Jammu and Kashmir leaders, highlighting fears of government overreach in religious affairs.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 24-01-2025 14:27 IST | Created: 24-01-2025 14:27 IST
Parliamentary Tensions Escalate Over Waqf Amendment Bill
  • Country:
  • India

A parliamentary panel meeting on the Waqf Amendment Bill erupted in controversy as protesters alleged Chairman Jagdambika Pal bulldozed proceedings by advancing the government's agenda. The heated session saw ten opposition members suspended amid accusations of reducing debates to a mere formality.

The discord occurred as a delegation from Jammu and Kashmir, led by religious leader Mirwaiz Umar Farooq, engaged the committee to voice concerns about the legislation potentially infringing on religious independence. Mirwaiz stressed the importance of respecting religious autonomy amid tensions in the region.

Opposition members cited procedural disregard and an eleventh-hour agenda change by Pal, fueled by alleged government directives. BJP representatives dismissed the protests as baseless, labeling opposition conduct as disruptive. The committee is set to finalize its report soon, with widespread implications for the Waqf properties' regulation.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
UK Government to Curb Legal Challenges for Infrastructure Growth

UK Government to Curb Legal Challenges for Infrastructure Growth

 United Kingdom
2
Saudi Arabia Eyes $600 Billion Investment in U.S.

Saudi Arabia Eyes $600 Billion Investment in U.S.

 Global
3
New Zealand Sets the Stage for Economic Revival

New Zealand Sets the Stage for Economic Revival

 Global
4
Man convicted of stalking Chinese ex-official by leaving him dire note gets prison in US

Man convicted of stalking Chinese ex-official by leaving him dire note gets ...

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Socially responsible AI: Building an inclusive future for all

Healthcare reimagined: AI systems that integrate seamlessly, protecting what matters

AI that emulates human-like expansion and reflection in writing

Real-time gesture recognition improves smart home accessibility for elderly and disabled users

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025