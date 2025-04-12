Left Menu

Tragedy Strikes: College Bus Accident in Jammu and Kashmir Claims Two Lives

A tragic bus accident in Jammu and Kashmir's Kupwara district resulted in the death of two students and injuries to 21 others. The government announced a magisterial inquiry and ex gratia for the deceased. Officials and community leaders expressed condolences and stressed the need for improved safety measures.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Srinagar | Updated: 12-04-2025 17:46 IST | Created: 12-04-2025 17:46 IST
Tragedy Strikes: College Bus Accident in Jammu and Kashmir Claims Two Lives
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

In a tragic accident, a college bus flipped over in Jammu and Kashmir's Kupwara district, resulting in the deaths of two students and injuries to 21 others. The driver reportedly lost control of the vehicle near the Vodpora area of Handwara, officials said.

The Jammu and Kashmir government has launched a magisterial inquiry into the incident and announced an ex gratia of Rs 1 lakh for the families of each deceased. Chief Minister Omar Abdullah and Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha expressed deep condolences and ensured all necessary support for the victims and their families.

Community leaders, including Kashmir's chief cleric Mirwaiz-e-Kashmir Umar Farooq, emphasized the need for improved safety measures during educational outings. Government officials, including Nasir Aslam Wani and Minister Javed Dar, visited the injured and assured assistance, with financial compensation announced for the victims.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Race to Unveil Autism Causes by September: Controversy and Concerns

Race to Unveil Autism Causes by September: Controversy and Concerns

 Global
2
Water Wars: Trump's Tariff Threats Amid Mexico's Treaty Breach

Water Wars: Trump's Tariff Threats Amid Mexico's Treaty Breach

 Global
3
Changing Tides: Peter Burling and Team New Zealand Part Ways After America's Cup Success

Changing Tides: Peter Burling and Team New Zealand Part Ways After America's...

 Global
4
Supreme Court Orders Return of Wrongfully Deported Salvadoran

Supreme Court Orders Return of Wrongfully Deported Salvadoran

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

New visual cryptography framework secures image sharing on social networks

Farm robots with AI vision and killer precision are transforming global agriculture

AI models pass Turing test, deemed more human than humans

Generative AI threatens human epistemic agency in classrooms

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025