Tragedy Strikes: College Bus Accident in Jammu and Kashmir Claims Two Lives

In a tragic accident, a college bus flipped over in Jammu and Kashmir's Kupwara district, resulting in the deaths of two students and injuries to 21 others. The driver reportedly lost control of the vehicle near the Vodpora area of Handwara, officials said.

The Jammu and Kashmir government has launched a magisterial inquiry into the incident and announced an ex gratia of Rs 1 lakh for the families of each deceased. Chief Minister Omar Abdullah and Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha expressed deep condolences and ensured all necessary support for the victims and their families.

Community leaders, including Kashmir's chief cleric Mirwaiz-e-Kashmir Umar Farooq, emphasized the need for improved safety measures during educational outings. Government officials, including Nasir Aslam Wani and Minister Javed Dar, visited the injured and assured assistance, with financial compensation announced for the victims.

(With inputs from agencies.)