Tragedy Strikes: Blast at Maharashtra Ordnance Factory
A devastating blast at an ordnance factory in Maharashtra’s Bhandara district resulted in one fatality and potentially trapped seven to eight individuals. While rescue operations are ongoing, six people have been extracted from the site. The explosion happened in the LTP section, with authorities coordinating efforts alongside the SDRF.
Tragedy struck the Maharashtra district of Bhandara when a blast at the local ordnance factory resulted in the death of one person, with up to eight more feared trapped beneath the rubble. Authorities have launched search and rescue efforts to locate and save those still unaccounted for.
The explosion took place in the LTP section of the factory, around 10:30 a.m. District Collector Sanjay Kolte reported that between 13 and 14 individuals were inside the factory unit when the roof collapsed. So far, six people have been rescued, one of whom succumbed to injuries, while others are receiving medical treatment.
Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis expressed his condolences over the loss of life, noting that the district collector and police superintendent are on-site overseeing operations. A state disaster response force from Nagpur is also en route to assist rescue efforts.
