Tragic Blast Rocks Maharashtra Ordnance Factory

A deadly blast at an ordnance factory in Bhandara, Maharashtra, killed eight people and injured seven. The explosion caused a unit's roof to collapse. Search and rescue operations are ongoing. Officials report 13 to 14 were trapped. Six were rescued, with one succumbing to injuries.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Bhandara | Updated: 24-01-2025 15:06 IST | Created: 24-01-2025 15:06 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

A tragic explosion at the ordnance factory in Maharashtra's Bhandara district has claimed the lives of eight individuals, as per Union Minister Nitin Gadkari's statement on Friday.

The blast, which left seven others injured, took place in the LTP section of the factory in Jawahar Nagar around 10:30 am, causing the unit's roof to collapse. Search and rescue efforts are currently ongoing to find any remaining individuals trapped beneath the debris.

Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis disclosed that 13 to 14 workers were trapped initially, according to the preliminary reports from police and district authorities. District Collector Sanjay Kolte confirmed that six people have been extricated, with one unfortunately passing away due to injuries sustained. The remaining survivors are receiving medical treatment.

(With inputs from agencies.)

