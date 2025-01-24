Prominent Businessman Granted Bail in Malta Murder Case

On Friday, a Maltese court granted bail to Yorgen Fenech, a prominent businessman implicated in the 2017 murder of journalist Daphne Caruana Galizia. The decision comes after Fenech's arrest in November 2019 and extended pre-trial proceedings.

Fenech, who denies the charges, was seen hugging family members in court while a sister of Caruana Galizia witnessed the decree. The court imposed strict conditions on Fenech, including a ban on approaching Malta's coast or airport, surrendering his passport, and being supervised by a probation officer.

Prosecutors had initially opposed bail over concerns of flight risk or evidence tampering, citing previous bail denials. However, Fenech's defense team argued he fulfilled all legal criteria for release and highlighted his five-year incarceration despite maintaining innocence throughout.

