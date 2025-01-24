Left Menu

Prominent Businessman Granted Bail in Malta Murder Case

A Maltese court has granted bail to businessman Yorgen Fenech, charged with complicity in journalist Daphne Caruana Galizia's 2017 murder. Despite prior bail denials, his lawyers argued he met all legal prerequisites. The court imposed several restrictions, including travel bans, and appointed a probation officer.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Valletta | Updated: 24-01-2025 15:43 IST | Created: 24-01-2025 15:33 IST
Prominent Businessman Granted Bail in Malta Murder Case
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • Malta

On Friday, a Maltese court granted bail to Yorgen Fenech, a prominent businessman implicated in the 2017 murder of journalist Daphne Caruana Galizia. The decision comes after Fenech's arrest in November 2019 and extended pre-trial proceedings.

Fenech, who denies the charges, was seen hugging family members in court while a sister of Caruana Galizia witnessed the decree. The court imposed strict conditions on Fenech, including a ban on approaching Malta's coast or airport, surrendering his passport, and being supervised by a probation officer.

Prosecutors had initially opposed bail over concerns of flight risk or evidence tampering, citing previous bail denials. However, Fenech's defense team argued he fulfilled all legal criteria for release and highlighted his five-year incarceration despite maintaining innocence throughout.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
UK Government to Curb Legal Challenges for Infrastructure Growth

UK Government to Curb Legal Challenges for Infrastructure Growth

 United Kingdom
2
Saudi Arabia Eyes $600 Billion Investment in U.S.

Saudi Arabia Eyes $600 Billion Investment in U.S.

 Global
3
New Zealand Sets the Stage for Economic Revival

New Zealand Sets the Stage for Economic Revival

 Global
4
Man convicted of stalking Chinese ex-official by leaving him dire note gets prison in US

Man convicted of stalking Chinese ex-official by leaving him dire note gets ...

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Socially responsible AI: Building an inclusive future for all

Healthcare reimagined: AI systems that integrate seamlessly, protecting what matters

AI that emulates human-like expansion and reflection in writing

Real-time gesture recognition improves smart home accessibility for elderly and disabled users

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025