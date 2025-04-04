Deal-Making in the Legal Arena: Willkie Farr Strikes Accord with Trump Administration

In a controversial move, the law firm Willkie Farr & Gallagher, whose partners include Doug Emhoff, husband of former Vice President Kamala Harris, has negotiated a deal with the Trump administration. This agreement seeks to prevent an executive order that could damage the firm's business and reputation, according to an internal email reviewed by Reuters.

The agreement involves providing $100 million in free legal services for mutually agreed projects with the Trump administration. This decision has sparked dissent within the firm, with Emhoff reportedly disagreeing with the move, urging firm leadership to challenge the executive order instead.

In response to the development, the White House praised Willkie Farr for its commitment to 'ending the Weaponization of the Justice System.' Other firms with ties to investigations or legal challenges against Trump have also made agreements to avoid being targeted. Meanwhile, three firms continue to contest the administration's orders in court.

