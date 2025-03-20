Left Menu

Arrests Made in Gruesome Najafgarh Drain Murder Case

Two men have been arrested in connection with the murder of Komal, a young woman. She was strangled and her body was disposed of in the Najafgarh drain. The suspects, Zubair and Asif, have been apprehended after a police investigation linked them to the crime.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 20-03-2025 20:06 IST | Created: 20-03-2025 20:06 IST
  • Country:
  • India

In a shocking development, two men have been arrested in connection with a murder case involving the brutal death of a young woman, whose body was discovered in the Najafgarh drain. The Delhi police revealed this grim update on Thursday.

The suspects, identified as Zubair (27) and Asif (26), have been accused of strangling 22-year-old Komal in a chilling act of violence. Police investigations found that Asif, who had a long-standing acquaintance with the victim, committed the murder over suspicions of her involvement with another individual.

The case came to light after locals discovered a swollen body in the drain on March 17. It was subsequently identified as Komal, who had been reported missing days earlier. The arrest of the suspects follows rigorous police investigations into this heinous crime.

(With inputs from agencies.)

