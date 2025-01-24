Dowry Demand and Cruelty: Woman Takes Stand Against In-laws
Chandni from Uttar Pradesh's Bhadohi has filed a legal case against her husband and in-laws, alleging demands for a dowry car, selling of her jewellery, and enduring cruelty. An FIR has been registered, and police investigations are ongoing, as the accused remain elusive.
Updated: 24-01-2025 16:00 IST | Created: 24-01-2025 16:00 IST
India
A troubling dowry case has surfaced in Uttar Pradesh's Bhadohi, where a woman has accused her husband and in-laws of demanding a car and selling her jewellery, according to local police.
The allegations come from Chandni, 25, who married Kamlesh from Banjari village a decade ago. Chandni claims that the dowry demands began shortly after their wedding, despite already providing a motorcycle.
An official FIR has been filed under the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita Act and Dowry Prohibition Act. While police continue their search for the accused, the investigation progresses based on Chandni's statement.
