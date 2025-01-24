Left Menu

Dowry Demand and Cruelty: Woman Takes Stand Against In-laws

Chandni from Uttar Pradesh's Bhadohi has filed a legal case against her husband and in-laws, alleging demands for a dowry car, selling of her jewellery, and enduring cruelty. An FIR has been registered, and police investigations are ongoing, as the accused remain elusive.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Bhadohi | Updated: 24-01-2025 16:00 IST | Created: 24-01-2025 16:00 IST
  • India

A troubling dowry case has surfaced in Uttar Pradesh's Bhadohi, where a woman has accused her husband and in-laws of demanding a car and selling her jewellery, according to local police.

The allegations come from Chandni, 25, who married Kamlesh from Banjari village a decade ago. Chandni claims that the dowry demands began shortly after their wedding, despite already providing a motorcycle.

An official FIR has been filed under the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita Act and Dowry Prohibition Act. While police continue their search for the accused, the investigation progresses based on Chandni's statement.

(With inputs from agencies.)

