Dowry Demand and Cruelty: Woman Takes Stand Against In-laws

A troubling dowry case has surfaced in Uttar Pradesh's Bhadohi, where a woman has accused her husband and in-laws of demanding a car and selling her jewellery, according to local police.

The allegations come from Chandni, 25, who married Kamlesh from Banjari village a decade ago. Chandni claims that the dowry demands began shortly after their wedding, despite already providing a motorcycle.

An official FIR has been filed under the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita Act and Dowry Prohibition Act. While police continue their search for the accused, the investigation progresses based on Chandni's statement.

(With inputs from agencies.)