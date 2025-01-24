Pakistan's Controversial Social Media Law Sparks Outrage

In Pakistan, a recently passed law designed to regulate social media content has sparked anger among journalism groups and rights activists. They contend that the legislation is a maneuver to stifle press freedom. Nationwide protests are planned for next week in response.

The amendments to the Pakistan Electronic Crimes Act, passed by Parliament on Thursday, propose the formation of a social media regulatory authority. This authority would possess its own investigative agency and tribunals, empowered to impose prison sentences of up to three years and fines reaching two million rupees for those disseminating false or fake information, according to a draft on the Parliament's website.

The law, introduced by Law Minister Azam Nazeer Tarar, claims to combat unregulated fake news on social media. However, Afzal Butt, president of Pakistan's Federal Union of Journalists, argued that no consultations with media bodies had occurred before its introduction. As rights activists criticize the law, the PFUJ plans to initiate countrywide protests next week.

(With inputs from agencies.)