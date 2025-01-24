Demand for Justice: BJP MLA Urges Swift Arrests in Munde Murder Case

BJP MLA Suresh Dhas has issued a stern demand for the arrest of those responsible for the murder of Mahadev Munde in Maharashtra's Beed district. Speaking to reporters, Dhas emphasized the necessity for these arrests within 15 days to bring justice to the case.

After meeting with District Superintendent of Police Navneet Kanwat, Dhas highlighted concerns regarding a local crime branch official's alleged ties to Walmik Karad, a suspect in a connected extortion case. This connection, Dhas argued, could jeopardize the impartiality of the investigation.

Munde was tragically killed on October 22, 2023, near the Parali tehsil office, with the perpetrators yet to be apprehended. The MLA also raised the murder of Santosh Deshmukh, vowing to ensure thorough investigations by collaborating with SIT's IPS officer Basawraj Teli.

