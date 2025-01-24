Mystery Unfolds: Ex-Serviceman at the Center of Gruesome Crime Investigation
The Rachakonda police are consulting national experts to solve a complex case involving an ex-serviceman, Gurumurthy, who allegedly killed and dismembered his wife. Despite arrest, evidence is scarce as her remains are missing. The police classify it as a 'missing case' as they proceed with investigations.
The Rachakonda police have enlisted the help of experts from across India in an attempt to solve the unsettling case involving ex-serviceman Gurumurthy, who is suspected of murdering, dismembering, and cooking his wife's body parts.
Police Commissioner G Sudheer Babu explained in a press briefing that the absence of the woman's remains complicates the situation, necessitating a national collaboration to gather evidence. "There is no body found yet, so we're operating under the context of a missing case," Babu stated.
Building residents nearby have reacted in shock, with some vacating their homes. Meanwhile, Gurumurthy, who remains in custody, persistently argues his innocence, initially assisting in lodging the missing report for his wife, who had quarreled with him before her disappearance.
