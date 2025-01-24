Left Menu

Mystery Unfolds: Ex-Serviceman at the Center of Gruesome Crime Investigation

The Rachakonda police are consulting national experts to solve a complex case involving an ex-serviceman, Gurumurthy, who allegedly killed and dismembered his wife. Despite arrest, evidence is scarce as her remains are missing. The police classify it as a 'missing case' as they proceed with investigations.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Hyderabad | Updated: 24-01-2025 18:16 IST | Created: 24-01-2025 18:16 IST
Mystery Unfolds: Ex-Serviceman at the Center of Gruesome Crime Investigation
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

The Rachakonda police have enlisted the help of experts from across India in an attempt to solve the unsettling case involving ex-serviceman Gurumurthy, who is suspected of murdering, dismembering, and cooking his wife's body parts.

Police Commissioner G Sudheer Babu explained in a press briefing that the absence of the woman's remains complicates the situation, necessitating a national collaboration to gather evidence. "There is no body found yet, so we're operating under the context of a missing case," Babu stated.

Building residents nearby have reacted in shock, with some vacating their homes. Meanwhile, Gurumurthy, who remains in custody, persistently argues his innocence, initially assisting in lodging the missing report for his wife, who had quarreled with him before her disappearance.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
UK Government to Curb Legal Challenges for Infrastructure Growth

UK Government to Curb Legal Challenges for Infrastructure Growth

 United Kingdom
2
Saudi Arabia Eyes $600 Billion Investment in U.S.

Saudi Arabia Eyes $600 Billion Investment in U.S.

 Global
3
New Zealand Sets the Stage for Economic Revival

New Zealand Sets the Stage for Economic Revival

 Global
4
Man convicted of stalking Chinese ex-official by leaving him dire note gets prison in US

Man convicted of stalking Chinese ex-official by leaving him dire note gets ...

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Socially responsible AI: Building an inclusive future for all

Healthcare reimagined: AI systems that integrate seamlessly, protecting what matters

AI that emulates human-like expansion and reflection in writing

Real-time gesture recognition improves smart home accessibility for elderly and disabled users

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025