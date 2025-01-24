Left Menu

Tragedy Strikes: Tiger Attack Sparks Protests in Kerala

A 47-year-old woman named Radha was killed by a tiger in Mananthavady village, Kerala, prompting widespread protests. The incident occurred amid claims of declining human-animal conflicts. Authorities assured locals of actions by planning to capture or kill the tiger and implementing a fencing project.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Wayanad | Updated: 24-01-2025 18:18 IST | Created: 24-01-2025 18:18 IST
Tragedy Strikes: Tiger Attack Sparks Protests in Kerala
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

A woman in Kerala's Mananthavady village fell victim to a fatal tiger attack, igniting uproar among the locals. The 47-year-old, identified as Radha, belonged to a scheduled caste and met her tragic end while plucking coffee at Priyadarshini Estate.

This incident starkly contradicts statements made by Kerala Forest Minister A K Saseendran, who recently asserted in the state assembly that incidents of human-wildlife conflict were on the decline. Locals demanded immediate action, blocking the removal of Radha's body until their safety concerns were addressed.

In response, authorities ordered measures to capture or eliminate the tiger and initiated plans for a new fencing project, albeit previously hampered by unsuccessful tenders. Compensation for Radha's family and job opportunities were also discussed. The incident has intensified calls for sustainable solutions to such conflicts.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
UK Government to Curb Legal Challenges for Infrastructure Growth

UK Government to Curb Legal Challenges for Infrastructure Growth

 United Kingdom
2
Saudi Arabia Eyes $600 Billion Investment in U.S.

Saudi Arabia Eyes $600 Billion Investment in U.S.

 Global
3
New Zealand Sets the Stage for Economic Revival

New Zealand Sets the Stage for Economic Revival

 Global
4
Man convicted of stalking Chinese ex-official by leaving him dire note gets prison in US

Man convicted of stalking Chinese ex-official by leaving him dire note gets ...

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Socially responsible AI: Building an inclusive future for all

Healthcare reimagined: AI systems that integrate seamlessly, protecting what matters

AI that emulates human-like expansion and reflection in writing

Real-time gesture recognition improves smart home accessibility for elderly and disabled users

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025