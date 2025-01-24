Tragedy Strikes: Tiger Attack Sparks Protests in Kerala

A woman in Kerala's Mananthavady village fell victim to a fatal tiger attack, igniting uproar among the locals. The 47-year-old, identified as Radha, belonged to a scheduled caste and met her tragic end while plucking coffee at Priyadarshini Estate.

This incident starkly contradicts statements made by Kerala Forest Minister A K Saseendran, who recently asserted in the state assembly that incidents of human-wildlife conflict were on the decline. Locals demanded immediate action, blocking the removal of Radha's body until their safety concerns were addressed.

In response, authorities ordered measures to capture or eliminate the tiger and initiated plans for a new fencing project, albeit previously hampered by unsuccessful tenders. Compensation for Radha's family and job opportunities were also discussed. The incident has intensified calls for sustainable solutions to such conflicts.

(With inputs from agencies.)