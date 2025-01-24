Delhi's Republic Day Traffic Advisory: Navigating Road Restrictions

The Delhi Police have released a comprehensive traffic advisory in anticipation of the Republic Day celebrations, detailing significant road closures and diversions to accommodate the planned events.

According to Additional Commissioner of Police (Traffic) DK Gupta, entry into the city at its borders will be limited beginning Saturday evening. This restriction is in force from 9 pm, only allowing essential vehicles access until after the parade concludes.

Diversions will impact vehicular flow on roads leading to the parade route, including key thoroughfares such as Vijay Chowk and Red Fort. Critical roads like Kartavya Path and C-Hexagon will be shut off to traffic during the preparations and event execution. Residents are advised to plan travel accordingly, and public transportation will see some route changes as outlined in the advisory.

(With inputs from agencies.)