Delhi's Republic Day Traffic Advisory: Navigating Road Restrictions
The Delhi Police issued a detailed traffic advisory for Republic Day, outlining road restrictions and diversions. Key roads and border entries will be closed or restricted to ensure smooth parade execution. Metro services remain open, but buses and taxis in certain areas face prohibitions. Public cooperation is urged.
- Country:
- India
The Delhi Police have released a comprehensive traffic advisory in anticipation of the Republic Day celebrations, detailing significant road closures and diversions to accommodate the planned events.
According to Additional Commissioner of Police (Traffic) DK Gupta, entry into the city at its borders will be limited beginning Saturday evening. This restriction is in force from 9 pm, only allowing essential vehicles access until after the parade concludes.
Diversions will impact vehicular flow on roads leading to the parade route, including key thoroughfares such as Vijay Chowk and Red Fort. Critical roads like Kartavya Path and C-Hexagon will be shut off to traffic during the preparations and event execution. Residents are advised to plan travel accordingly, and public transportation will see some route changes as outlined in the advisory.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
Beyond Borders: Navigating the Future of Cross-Border Payments in a Decentralized World
Rising Threat: Vehicle Ramming and Public Safety Concerns
India Strives for Stronger Ties and Crime-Free Borders with Bangladesh
Strengthening Borders: BSF's New Strategies Amidst Rising Challenges
Bridging Payment Borders: NIPL and Magnati's Landmark UPI Partnership in the Middle East