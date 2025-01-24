Left Menu

Delhi's Republic Day Traffic Advisory: Navigating Road Restrictions

The Delhi Police issued a detailed traffic advisory for Republic Day, outlining road restrictions and diversions. Key roads and border entries will be closed or restricted to ensure smooth parade execution. Metro services remain open, but buses and taxis in certain areas face prohibitions. Public cooperation is urged.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 24-01-2025 18:55 IST | Created: 24-01-2025 18:55 IST
Delhi's Republic Day Traffic Advisory: Navigating Road Restrictions
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

The Delhi Police have released a comprehensive traffic advisory in anticipation of the Republic Day celebrations, detailing significant road closures and diversions to accommodate the planned events.

According to Additional Commissioner of Police (Traffic) DK Gupta, entry into the city at its borders will be limited beginning Saturday evening. This restriction is in force from 9 pm, only allowing essential vehicles access until after the parade concludes.

Diversions will impact vehicular flow on roads leading to the parade route, including key thoroughfares such as Vijay Chowk and Red Fort. Critical roads like Kartavya Path and C-Hexagon will be shut off to traffic during the preparations and event execution. Residents are advised to plan travel accordingly, and public transportation will see some route changes as outlined in the advisory.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
UK Government to Curb Legal Challenges for Infrastructure Growth

UK Government to Curb Legal Challenges for Infrastructure Growth

 United Kingdom
2
Saudi Arabia Eyes $600 Billion Investment in U.S.

Saudi Arabia Eyes $600 Billion Investment in U.S.

 Global
3
New Zealand Sets the Stage for Economic Revival

New Zealand Sets the Stage for Economic Revival

 Global
4
Man convicted of stalking Chinese ex-official by leaving him dire note gets prison in US

Man convicted of stalking Chinese ex-official by leaving him dire note gets ...

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Socially responsible AI: Building an inclusive future for all

Healthcare reimagined: AI systems that integrate seamlessly, protecting what matters

AI that emulates human-like expansion and reflection in writing

Real-time gesture recognition improves smart home accessibility for elderly and disabled users

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025