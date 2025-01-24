Tragedy in Worli: Police Constable's Son Dies by Suicide

In a tragic incident, the son of a police constable assigned to the security of NCP leader Praful Patel reportedly took his own life on Friday. Harsh Maske, aged 20, is said to have shot himself in the head with his father's service pistol at around 1pm.

The incident occurred in Worli's Century MHADA Colony, and Harsh was declared dead upon arrival at a nearby hospital. His father, Santosh Maske, is part of the Special Protection Unit responsible for safeguarding NCP leader and former Union minister Praful Patel's security detail.

The police have not discovered a suicide note at the scene. The service weapon has been confiscated, and a case has been registered. Investigations are currently underway at NM Joshi Marg police station to uncover more details surrounding the incident.

(With inputs from agencies.)