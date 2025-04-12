Praveen Pardeshi: Maharashtra's New Economic Visionary

Praveen Pardeshi has been named the economic advisor to Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis, as announced in an official release on Saturday. This appointment comes after his tenure as the chief executive officer of the Maharashtra Institution of Transformation (MITRA) since July 2023.

Pardeshi, a seasoned Indian Administrative Service officer from the 1985 batch, brings extensive experience to his new role. Over his 36-year career in administration, he has held numerous significant positions within the government.

The Maharashtra Institution of Transformation (MITRA), where Pardeshi has been serving, is modeled after the national NITI Aayog, aiming to foster innovative economic strategies for the state.

