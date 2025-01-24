Court Rejects Extension for Impeached President Yoon's Detention

The South Korean court has decided against extending the detention of impeached President Yoon Suk Yeol, who faces charges related to a controversial martial law declaration. According to Yonhap, the courtroom decision came after the Corruption Investigation Office transferred the high-profile case to the prosecutors' office.

Yoon, currently suspended from office since December 14, has been dealing with legal challenges since last week as authorities investigate his failed attempt to impose martial law. Legal representatives argue the Corruption Investigation Office lacks authority, citing law specifics that exclude insurrection from its jurisdiction.

Welcoming the court's decision, Yoon's lawyers criticized the CIO's actions as illegal and have called upon the prosecutors to renew their investigation efforts following the court's refusal to support an extended detention period.

