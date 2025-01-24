Cancellation of Russian Firm's Port Contract Signals Shift in Syria

Syria's new government has taken a decisive step by annulling a contract with the Russian firm STG Stroytransgaz, which was tasked with managing and operating the Tartous port. This contract, initially signed under former President Bashar al-Assad, has been voided due to the firm's failure to fulfill investment commitments as per the 2019 agreement.

The decision, reported by both local media and confirmed by several Syrian businessmen, highlights a significant shift at the Tartous port, Syria's second largest. Riad Joudy, the head of Tartous customs, was quoted saying the contract's cancellation was unavoidable due to unmet infrastructure investments by the Russian company.

While this development does not affect the separate Russian naval base established by the Soviet Union, it comes amidst discussions between Russia and Syria's new administration concerning future military arrangements, following the overthrow of Assad by Islamist rebels in December 2024.

