Jitender Pal Singh: India's Diplomatic Bridge to Israel

In a strategic move, seasoned diplomat Jitender Pal Singh has been appointed as India's ambassador to Israel, amidst the volatile Middle-East scenario. Singh, a 2002 Indian Foreign Service officer, currently serves as joint secretary in the Pakistan-Afghanistan-Iran division of the Ministry of External Affairs.

The Ministry of External Affairs confirmed that Singh is expected to assume his new role shortly. As India's focal point for Afghanistan, Singh was instrumental in formulating India's strategy towards the Taliban regime, evidencing his engagement with Mullah Mohammad Yaqoob to strengthen ties.

This appointment is timely as India-Israel relations are on the rise. Trade between the nations is thriving, with significant exchanges in diamonds, petroleum, and electronic machinery. Israel stands as a pivotal supplier of military equipment to India, underscoring the strategic importance of Singh's new role.

(With inputs from agencies.)