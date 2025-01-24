Couple Gunned Down in Shanti Vihar: Factory Connection Under Investigation

A tragic incident unfolded in Shanti Vihar Colony, where a young couple was shot dead by an acquaintance on Friday, as reported by the local police.

The victims, identified as 26-year-old Rajaram and his 25-year-old wife Asha Meena, were employed in a Sanganer RIICO area factory. The shooting occurred during a visit from Monu, Asha's factory colleague.

Authorities discovered an empty cartridge at the scene, sparking an extensive manhunt for the suspect, Monu, who fled the area. The couple's bodies are now held at Mahatma Gandhi Hospital's morgue as investigations continue.

