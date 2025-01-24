Left Menu

Couple Gunned Down in Shanti Vihar: Factory Connection Under Investigation

A young couple, Rajaram and Asha Meena, were tragically shot dead in their home in Shanti Vihar Colony by Monu, a colleague of Asha's. Police are investigating the motive and have launched a manhunt for the suspect, who remains at large.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Jaipur | Updated: 24-01-2025 21:04 IST | Created: 24-01-2025 21:04 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

A tragic incident unfolded in Shanti Vihar Colony, where a young couple was shot dead by an acquaintance on Friday, as reported by the local police.

The victims, identified as 26-year-old Rajaram and his 25-year-old wife Asha Meena, were employed in a Sanganer RIICO area factory. The shooting occurred during a visit from Monu, Asha's factory colleague.

Authorities discovered an empty cartridge at the scene, sparking an extensive manhunt for the suspect, Monu, who fled the area. The couple's bodies are now held at Mahatma Gandhi Hospital's morgue as investigations continue.

(With inputs from agencies.)

