Gurugram Police Foil Armed Robbery, Arrest Five Notorious Criminals

Gurugram police successfully arrested five inter-state criminals following a fierce encounter. Two suspects got injured in the retaliatory police firing. The haul recovered included country-made pistols and an auto rickshaw. Police intercepted the gang, acting on a tip-off of an impending armed robbery.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Gurugram | Updated: 24-01-2025 21:10 IST | Created: 24-01-2025 21:10 IST
In a strategic operation, Gurugram police have apprehended five inter-state criminals after an intense encounter on Friday. Two suspects sustained injuries from retaliatory police gunfire and are currently receiving medical treatment. Authorities ensured their arrest is imminent post-recovery, as confirmed by law enforcement representatives.

Numerous items were seized at the scene, including three country-made pistols, five cartridges, empty bullet shells, and an auto rickshaw. Law enforcement officials registered an FIR at sector 56 police station, revealing plans to proceed with questioning as the investigation unfolds.

The police acted promptly upon receiving a tip-off about a possible armed robbery being orchestrated by the suspects near the Golf Course extension road. A pursuit ensued when the suspects attempted to flee, resulting in an exchange of eight gunshots, with Inspector Vishwa Gaurav's bulletproof jacket preventing potential injury. Authorities have linked the suspects to previous crimes and charged them under the Uttar Pradesh Gangster Act.

