Christmas Carole Group Attacked in Pudussery: Man Arrested
A man named Ashwin Raj was arrested for allegedly attacking a Christmas carole group in Pudussery, Kerala. The group, which included children, was visiting houses when the incident occurred. Raj, already accused under the Kerala Anti-Social Activities Act, is now facing multiple charges under the BNS.
A disturbing incident unfolded in Pudussery as a Christmas carole group comprised of children faced an unexpected attack. Police confirmed on Monday that Ashwin Raj was arrested in connection with this assault.
The event transpired on Sunday night while the group was joyfully visiting houses of the faithful. The accused reportedly confronted the group, vandalizing their band set and other items.
The police highlighted that the area is largely considered an RSS stronghold. Raj, already implicated under the Kerala Anti-Social Activities Act, now faces several charges including provocation to riot and attempted culpable homicide.
(With inputs from agencies.)
