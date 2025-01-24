Left Menu

Traffic Tensions: Clash between Politician's Son and Motorcyclist at Pune Signal

An altercation resulted in a non-cognisable case against the son of a Congress leader in Pune. Amit Bagul allegedly slapped motorcyclist Fayaz Sayyad after a minor collision at a traffic signal, each accusing the other of threats. Police have registered complaints for both parties involved.

Updated: 24-01-2025 21:54 IST
  • India

An altercation at a traffic signal in Pune has led to a non-cognisable case being registered against Amit Bagul, the son of former Pune deputy mayor Aba Bagul, after a confrontation with motorcyclist Fayaz Sayyad.

The incident unfolded when Sayyad's two-wheeler inadvertently brushed against Bagul's car, reportedly leading to a heated exchange. A viral video captures the moment, showing Sayyad caught between two vehicles, and the subsequent loss of balance causing contact with Bagul's car.

According to Sayyad, Bagul responded with abuse and a slap, whereas Bagul claims he was threatened by Sayyad. The Bundgarden police have registered non-cognisable offences based on complaints from both parties.

(With inputs from agencies.)

