Delhi's 'Sankalp Patra' Initiative: Inspiring Voter Turnout Through Young Voices

The Delhi election authorities have introduced 'Sankalp Patra,' a plan encouraging schoolchildren to motivate their parents to participate in the assembly elections. The Directorate of Education has mandated the initiative to boost voter turnout by distributing pledge forms among students, which parents are to sign as a commitment to vote.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 24-01-2025 22:07 IST | Created: 24-01-2025 22:07 IST
  • India

The upcoming Delhi Assembly elections have sparked an innovative initiative aimed at increasing voter participation. Dubbed 'Sankalp Patra,' the initiative targets schoolchildren to motivate their parents to cast votes, as part of a strategy by the national capital's election authorities.

The Directorate of Education in Delhi has been instructed to roll out the initiative, which was introduced by the Chief Electoral Officer (CEO). Schools are required to distribute a pledge, 'Sankalp Patra,' among students to encourage their families to vote in the February 2025 elections.

Details of the scheme include the distribution of the pledge forms in Hindi and the setup of a monitoring system to track their collection. The initiative seeks to instill in students the importance of voting, with teachers playing a key role in educating them about their future responsibilities as voters.

