Deadly Blast Rocks Maharashtra Ordnance Factory

A tragic incident unfolded in Maharashtra's Bhandara district on Friday morning, as a blast in an ordnance factory unit claimed eight lives and injured five, according to officials.

The powerful explosion leveled a building and sent residents of nearby villages reeling from the impact, as rescue operations extended through the day, with the final death toll confirmed at eight by district authorities.

In a statement, Ordnance Factory Bhandara announced an inquiry into the cause, while national leaders, including Defence Minister Rajnath Singh, extended condolences and committed to supporting the affected families.

