Deadly Blast Rocks Maharashtra Ordnance Factory

A devastating explosion at an ordnance factory in Bhandara, Maharashtra, resulted in eight fatalities and five injuries. The blast destroyed a building, affecting nearby villages. An inquiry is underway while rescue operations continue. District officials and the NDRF are coordinating efforts to assist the victims and investigate the cause.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Bhandara | Updated: 24-01-2025 22:26 IST | Created: 24-01-2025 22:26 IST
  • Country:
  • India

A tragic incident unfolded in Maharashtra's Bhandara district on Friday morning, as a blast in an ordnance factory unit claimed eight lives and injured five, according to officials.

The powerful explosion leveled a building and sent residents of nearby villages reeling from the impact, as rescue operations extended through the day, with the final death toll confirmed at eight by district authorities.

In a statement, Ordnance Factory Bhandara announced an inquiry into the cause, while national leaders, including Defence Minister Rajnath Singh, extended condolences and committed to supporting the affected families.

(With inputs from agencies.)

