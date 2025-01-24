Delayed Justice: Voter List Controversy in Jharkhand

The Jharkhand High Court has mandated the Election Commission of India to submit an affidavit detailing the timeline for delivering the voter list to the State Election Commission. This list is crucial for conducting municipal elections in the region.

Justice Ananda Sen made this order while addressing a contempt petition from former ward councillor Roshni Khalko. The petition claims governmental delays in organizing the elections. Despite producing a voter list, the ECI admitted it remains outdated, sparking further court directives.

The hearing is set to continue on February 7, following Khalko's earlier writ petition. Tensions rise as previous court deadlines for conducting elections have lapsed, prompting renewed legal action.

