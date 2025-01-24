Left Menu

Controversy Deepens Over R G Kar Hospital Victim Case

The parents of the R G Kar hospital victim accused West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee of ignoring police and hospital authorities' attempts to destroy evidence in their daughter's rape and murder case. They claimed a conspiracy was overlooked, as only one individual was convicted, sparking controversy and political debate.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Kolkata | Updated: 24-01-2025 23:02 IST | Created: 24-01-2025 23:02 IST
Controversy Deepens Over R G Kar Hospital Victim Case
  • Country:
  • India

The parents of the R G Kar hospital victim have accused West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee of failing to address the alleged attempts by police and hospital authorities to destroy crucial evidence related to their daughter's tragic rape and murder.

They assert that there is a wider conspiracy behind the crime that remains unaddressed. Despite a trial court sentencing Sanjay Roy, the lone convict, to life imprisonment, they believe not all involved have been brought to justice, particularly highlighting inadequacies in the investigation conducted by both the CBI and Kolkata Police.

The controversy has not only put the spotlight on the investigation processes but also sparked a political debate, with TMC spokesperson Kunal Ghosh dismissing the allegations as attempts to defame the Chief Minister. The case continues to raise questions about accountability and transparency in law enforcement and governance.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Controversial Nominee Pete Hegseth Advances in Senate Confirmation

Controversial Nominee Pete Hegseth Advances in Senate Confirmation

 Global
2
Trump Urges Unprecedented NATO Spending

Trump Urges Unprecedented NATO Spending

 Global
3
Trump's Controversial Pardons for Anti-Abortion Protesters

Trump's Controversial Pardons for Anti-Abortion Protesters

 Global
4
Tigre Triumphs Over Velez with Dominant 3-0 Victory

Tigre Triumphs Over Velez with Dominant 3-0 Victory

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Socially responsible AI: Building an inclusive future for all

Healthcare reimagined: AI systems that integrate seamlessly, protecting what matters

AI that emulates human-like expansion and reflection in writing

Real-time gesture recognition improves smart home accessibility for elderly and disabled users

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025