Controversy Deepens Over R G Kar Hospital Victim Case

The parents of the R G Kar hospital victim have accused West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee of failing to address the alleged attempts by police and hospital authorities to destroy crucial evidence related to their daughter's tragic rape and murder.

They assert that there is a wider conspiracy behind the crime that remains unaddressed. Despite a trial court sentencing Sanjay Roy, the lone convict, to life imprisonment, they believe not all involved have been brought to justice, particularly highlighting inadequacies in the investigation conducted by both the CBI and Kolkata Police.

The controversy has not only put the spotlight on the investigation processes but also sparked a political debate, with TMC spokesperson Kunal Ghosh dismissing the allegations as attempts to defame the Chief Minister. The case continues to raise questions about accountability and transparency in law enforcement and governance.

(With inputs from agencies.)