Hamas and Israel's Tense Swap Deal: A New Phase Unfolds

Hamas announced the release of four Israeli female soldier hostages, including Karina Ariev and Daniella Gilboa, in exchange for Palestinian prisoners amid a ceasefire. This deal follows the release of other hostages last Sunday, sparking various reactions in Israel. The agreement is part of a larger negotiation involving Qatari and Egyptian mediation.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 24-01-2025 23:45 IST | Created: 24-01-2025 23:45 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

Palestinian militant group Hamas has revealed plans to release four Israeli female soldier hostages as part of a prisoner swap, marking another significant development in the complex ceasefire arrangements in Gaza. The hostages include Karina Ariev and Daniella Gilboa, who are expected to be freed on Saturday.

The upcoming exchange takes place following last Sunday's release of three Israeli women and the freeing of 90 Palestinian prisoners. This marked the first such swap in over a year. Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu confirmed receiving the list through mediators, with Israel's response awaited. Reports noted discrepancies in the list, raising questions on potential impacts on the exchange.

The phased agreement, negotiated with aid from Qatar, Egypt, and the U.S., seeks to halt hostilities for the first time since a brief November truce. With plans to release 33 hostages in exchange for numerous Palestinians, the steps involved have sparked protests and raised strategic concerns within Israel, sparking a debate on its implications.

