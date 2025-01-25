Robbery Chaos: Couple Assaulted in Delhi Park

A violent robbery attempt left a couple injured in Jheel Park, located near the MCD office in Welcome area of northeast Delhi. The attack transpired around 7:40 pm on Friday, authorities reported.

Four unidentified individuals approached the couple, attempting to snatch the woman's purse containing Rs 1,000 and personal items. The couple's resistance led to a knife assault, causing them injuries.

The victims were admitted to JPC Hospital for medical attention. Meanwhile, police efforts are focused on identifying and apprehending the suspects, with a case currently registered in connection to the incident.

(With inputs from agencies.)