Electrocution Tragedy in Haryana: NHRC Steps In

The National Human Rights Commission (NHRC) on Friday announced it has issued notices to Gurugram's police commissioner and a power discom. This action comes in response to reports of a lineman being fatally electrocuted while working on a transformer in the Sikanderpur Badha area of the district.

According to the NHRC, the electricity supply resumed while the lineman was still conducting his work, resulting in his immediate death. The Commission has taken suo motu cognisance of the tragic event and called attention to a potentially grave violation of human rights.

Notices have been served to the Chairman of the Dakshin Haryana Bijli Vitran Nigam and the Commissioner of Police, Gurugram, requesting a comprehensive report within two weeks. The report is expected to address the status of any FIR filed and any compensation arrangements for the victim's family.

(With inputs from agencies.)