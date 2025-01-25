Sudanese Army Breaks Siege Amid Ongoing Conflict with RSF

The Sudanese military announced it has broken a siege by the Rapid Support Forces (RSF) around its central command in Khartoum, marking a potential turning point in nearly two years of war. The RSF dismissed the army's allegations as morale-boosting propaganda, accusing it of spreading misinformation.

The war, ignited in April 2023 over disagreements about integrating the two forces, has left tens of thousands dead, displaced millions, and plunged Sudan into a humanitarian crisis. The conflict's epicenter, Khartoum, comprising Khartoum, Omdurman, and Bahri, has been heavily affected, with the army now claiming a breakthrough at the Signal Corps camp.

In a response, the RSF reported heavy losses inflicted on the army in various battlefronts, framing the siege claim as deceitful. Meanwhile, intense battles in North Darfur between RSF and joint Sudanese forces, including army units and local defense groups, have intensified, with the latter claiming victory over an RSF assault on El Fasher. The UAE, accused of supporting RSF, has reiterated its role as a humanitarian aid provider only.

(With inputs from agencies.)