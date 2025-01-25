Left Menu

Sudanese Army Breaks Siege Amid Ongoing Conflict with RSF

The Sudanese army claimed a significant victory by breaking a siege by the Rapid Support Forces (RSF) around its command center in Khartoum. The ongoing conflict, which began in April 2023, has resulted in massive casualties and displacement. Clashes have also been reported in North Darfur.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 25-01-2025 00:39 IST | Created: 25-01-2025 00:39 IST
Sudanese Army Breaks Siege Amid Ongoing Conflict with RSF
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

The Sudanese military announced it has broken a siege by the Rapid Support Forces (RSF) around its central command in Khartoum, marking a potential turning point in nearly two years of war. The RSF dismissed the army's allegations as morale-boosting propaganda, accusing it of spreading misinformation.

The war, ignited in April 2023 over disagreements about integrating the two forces, has left tens of thousands dead, displaced millions, and plunged Sudan into a humanitarian crisis. The conflict's epicenter, Khartoum, comprising Khartoum, Omdurman, and Bahri, has been heavily affected, with the army now claiming a breakthrough at the Signal Corps camp.

In a response, the RSF reported heavy losses inflicted on the army in various battlefronts, framing the siege claim as deceitful. Meanwhile, intense battles in North Darfur between RSF and joint Sudanese forces, including army units and local defense groups, have intensified, with the latter claiming victory over an RSF assault on El Fasher. The UAE, accused of supporting RSF, has reiterated its role as a humanitarian aid provider only.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Controversial Nominee Pete Hegseth Advances in Senate Confirmation

Controversial Nominee Pete Hegseth Advances in Senate Confirmation

 Global
2
Trump Urges Unprecedented NATO Spending

Trump Urges Unprecedented NATO Spending

 Global
3
Trump's Controversial Pardons for Anti-Abortion Protesters

Trump's Controversial Pardons for Anti-Abortion Protesters

 Global
4
Tigre Triumphs Over Velez with Dominant 3-0 Victory

Tigre Triumphs Over Velez with Dominant 3-0 Victory

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Socially responsible AI: Building an inclusive future for all

Healthcare reimagined: AI systems that integrate seamlessly, protecting what matters

AI that emulates human-like expansion and reflection in writing

Real-time gesture recognition improves smart home accessibility for elderly and disabled users

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025