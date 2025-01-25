Left Menu

Trump's New Deportation Push Sparks Legal and Human Rights Concerns

The Trump administration is increasing deportations by empowering officers to revoke legal status from migrants who entered through Biden's programs. This fast-track process is raising concerns about potentially targeting non-criminals and disrupting communities. Legal challenges and criticism from officials highlight the contentious nature of these actions.

The Trump administration has launched efforts to ramp up deportations, allowing federal immigration officers to potentially strip temporary legal status from migrants benefiting from Biden's parole programs. A Department of Homeland Security memo outlines guidance for the accelerated deportation process, known as 'expedited removal,' recently reinstated by President Trump.

This fast-track deportation previously applied to those apprehended within two weeks of entry and close to the border but now extends nationwide to all entries within the last two years. Trump's strategy aims to mitigate what he sees as mass immigration under Biden, though critics argue that such measures could backfire by targeting non-criminals and disrupting families and businesses.

New Jersey's Mayor Ras Baraka criticized the recent aggressive ICE enforcement actions, highlighting incidents of detaining citizens and veterans without warrants, stressing the risks of undermining constitutional rights. Amidst mounting legal challenges and demonstrations, groups continue to contest the expansion of these immigration enforcement measures.

(With inputs from agencies.)

